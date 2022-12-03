Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $223.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.