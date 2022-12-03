World Mobile Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $577,468.49 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and $577,468.49 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024805 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

