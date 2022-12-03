WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $439.23 million and $2.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04392276 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

