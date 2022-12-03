WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0439

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.23 million and approximately $2.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.73 or 0.01735555 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00030490 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.01783654 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001448 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04392276 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

