Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.98 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $65.98 million and $108,887.23 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,712,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,522,685 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,629,760 with 1,713,440,080 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03793369 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $67,013.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

