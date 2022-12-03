yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.69 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,676.54 or 0.39405689 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00503720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.94 or 0.30373138 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
