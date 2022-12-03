Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 12.8 %

YRD opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

