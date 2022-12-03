Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.