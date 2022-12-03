Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
