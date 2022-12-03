ZEON (ZEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.56 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, ZEON has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $120.56 million and approximately $185,514.40 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.02 or 0.06263720 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00503798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.73 or 0.30643392 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

