10,246 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 90.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 265.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $49,276,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

