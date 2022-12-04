159,397 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,078,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.07. 5,487,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,618. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.