22,879 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 315,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

