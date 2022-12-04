3,106 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MS opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

