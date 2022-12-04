3,729 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,729 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SAP opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SAP

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($134.02) to €135.00 ($139.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.