3,729 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,729 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAP opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
