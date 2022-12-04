41,375 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $16,959,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 95.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 100.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $1,089,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,406,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

NYSE:SIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

