96,254 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,000. Tyson Foods comprises about 2.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after buying an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.