Aave (AAVE) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Aave token can now be purchased for $63.97 or 0.00373763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $901.60 million and $41.88 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

