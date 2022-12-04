ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABB opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 204,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

