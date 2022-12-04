ABBC Coin Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $165.76 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,618,230 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

