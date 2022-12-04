Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells $12,290.61 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $12,290.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.16 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $12,441,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

