Acala Token (ACA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $78.55 million and $3.18 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

