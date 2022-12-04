Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $300.13 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.92. The company has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.