Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.71% of Accretion Acquisition worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENER. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Accretion Acquisition by 28.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,237,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 274,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

ENER remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.49.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

