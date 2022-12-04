Ace Cash (ACEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.58 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $84.58 million and approximately $1,929.25 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.92 or 0.06000991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00506839 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.70 or 0.30561222 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.4436428 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,398.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.