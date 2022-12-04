Achain One Day Trading Volume Hits $106,242.64 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $106,242.64 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.