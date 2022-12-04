Achain Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $145,798.43 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00024993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005898 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005106 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

