Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRO. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,705,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,710,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 413,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 420,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

ACRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.