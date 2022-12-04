Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 320,225 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,093,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

