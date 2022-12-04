Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

