AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 943,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

AerCap Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AER traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $487,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.