Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after purchasing an additional 935,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.77. 2,125,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

