AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.64.

BOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,095,451.06.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

About AirBoss of America

Shares of BOS opened at C$9.00 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.61.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

