Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($150.52) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Airbus Stock Performance

EPA AIR opened at €110.98 ($114.41) on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($103.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.29.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

