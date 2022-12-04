Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.61. 15,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,771. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

