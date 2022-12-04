Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of DZS worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DZS by 34.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in DZS by 44.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its position in DZS by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DZS by 19.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,569,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

