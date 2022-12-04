Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

