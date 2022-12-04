Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $8.40 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Groupon

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.