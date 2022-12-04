Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.
Groupon Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ GRPN opened at $8.40 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.