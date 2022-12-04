Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 504,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,934 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.25. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,351,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,403,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock valued at $191,186,182. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

