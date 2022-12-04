Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 2,827 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

