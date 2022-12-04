Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Masco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.6 %

Masco stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

