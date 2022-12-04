Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 4,666 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lantronix worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRX stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.46 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.22. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,210 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

