Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,326 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.