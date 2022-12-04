Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Voya Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,065,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 19,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,480,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,986,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

