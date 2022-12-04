Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,229.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

