Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.