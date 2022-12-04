AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 101,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC stock remained flat at $8.17 on Friday. 34,765,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,708,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AMC Entertainment

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

