AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 101,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of AMC stock remained flat at $8.17 on Friday. 34,765,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,708,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
