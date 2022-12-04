Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,260,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 34,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,841 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 9,330,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,447. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

