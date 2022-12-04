American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

