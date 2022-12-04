American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of American Tower worth $212,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,893. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average is $239.79. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

