American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

AMT traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $219.37. 1,354,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.